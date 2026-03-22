KXOJ At Letney Jewelers

Easter is almost here, and this Sunday join Katie Rindt early at Pinspiration at 91st and Yale for the Letney Jewelers Easter Pop-Up with a Purpose. We’ll be kicking things off with a live KXOJ broadcast starting at 1:30pm, before the event begins at 2. Letney Jewelers is online-only, so this is a rare chance to see their jewelry in person, including the Original Tulip Rings and new Resurrection Cross Necklace, unveiled for Easter. Come experience the colors, try them on, enjoy free food, and be part of a special afternoon. Plus, sign up to win a Date Night Experience at Pinspiration. This Sunday, starting at 1:30 at Pinspiration at 91st and Yale. We’ll see you there!