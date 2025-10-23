KXOJ At Quick Quack Car Wash

Shine bright for the next 12 days—because free car washes are rolling in from October 29th until November 9th at Quick Quack Car Wash, 11130 S Memorial Drive in Bixby! It’s your chance to keep your ride spotless without spending a dime.

And that’s not all. One lucky driver will score a full year of deluxe washes, keeping their car looking brand-new long after the giveaway ends. Plus, if you’re an early riser, the first five cars to pull up on October 29th at 6:30 a.m. will each get a full year of ceramic washes—talk about a glow-up for your ride.

Things get even better later that morning. Dave Weston and the KXOJ crew will be live on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with your chance to win free Big Daddy Weave concert tickets!

Don’t miss your shot at a free wash, some live radio fun, and a chance to win your way into one of Christian music’s biggest shows. Swing by Quick Quack in Bixby, say hi, and roll out shining.

Click here to find out more about Quick Quack Car Wash.