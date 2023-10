Join Kevin Davis and KXOJ at the Green Country Balloon Festival, benefiting the Gatesway Foundation, on Saturday October 28th from 10a-12p. Experience a kaleidoscope of colors as balloons light up the evening sky. The Main event on the 28th starts at 7am. Enjoy Live entertainment, vendors, and family fun guaranteed! Click the link for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets! Don’t miss out!