Join Dave & Katie at the Park Church Of Christ in Tulsa on Saturday from 11am-1pm. Come see the live-size replica of the Tabernacle from the Bible! Every dimension exact, from the outer courtyard to the “holy place” and “holy of holy’s” complete with the Ark of the Covenant. Be prepared to be “moved!” The first day for the public is Saturday, September 11th, and runs until September 24th. $5/person ages 2 & up at the door! We’ll see you on Saturday!