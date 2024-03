Experience Easter fun with Kevin Davis and KXOJ this Saturday from 11am to 1pm at Three Dog Bakery, located at 12500 East 86th Street North in Owasso. Bring your furry friends and join us for the Easter Begg Hunt designed just for your beloved pups. Discover special treats, food trucks, vendors, pawdicure’s and exclusive deals while celebrating the holiday in style. Pre-register for only $12 per dog or $15 the day of. Don’t miss out – mark your calendar and join the festivities!