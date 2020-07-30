KXOJ At Victory Christian School

Join Gary Thompson and KXOJ on Tuesday from 8 AM – 10 AM at Victory Christian School at 7700 S Lewis for orientation day. Come learn about affordable Christian education with incredible athletics, academics with a Spiritual emphasis, and more. The school will be open and starts on August 19th. All of the safety protocols are in place with health guidelines with extra cleaning and safety procedures are in place. Bring the family and stop by and walk the halls, take a tour, and meet the teachers. The Admissions Office will be open for your convenience. We’ll see you on Tuesday.