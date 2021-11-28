KXOJ & Mattress Firm Toy Drive

KXOJ & News Channel 8 have partnered with Mattress Firm to collect toys to make sure Green Country children have a brighter Christmas this year. Here’s how you can help – this Friday Drop off new, unwrapped toys (during our live broadcast from 1 to 3) at Mattress Firm’s Superstore location at 9404 E. 71st Street, near Woodland Hills Mall. You don’t even have to get out of your car. Just drive by and drop toys in the Christmas carts. Every donation for the Salvation Army will help make a child’s Christmas brighter this year!