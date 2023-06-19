Mac Powell & Friends 10/12

Mac Powell and Friends: An Unforgettable Night of Music at Owasso First Assembly!

Get ready for an extraordinary musical experience as Mac Powell takes the stage at Owasso First Assembly on Thursday, October 12th. But that’s not all! Mac Powell is bringing along some incredibly talented friends to join him for an unforgettable night of music.

Joining Mac Powell on this extraordinary evening will be the renowned artists Brandon Heath, Jordan St. Cyr, and Rhett Walker. Prepare to be blown away by their captivating performances as they come together to create an atmosphere of pure musical magic.

Mark your calendars and set your alarms because tickets for this remarkable event go on sale this Friday at 11am. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this exceptional concert that promises to leave you inspired, moved, and in awe of the incredible talent on display.