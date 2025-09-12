Home
NEEDTOBREATHE 3/5/26

NEEDTOBREATHE is bringing The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour to the Tulsa Theater on March 5, 2026. This one-night show will showcase the band’s biggest songs like Brother, Hard Love, and Something Beautiful in a stripped-down, intimate setting.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10am, but KXOJ listeners can jump in early with an exclusive pre-sale September 17 at 10am through September 18 at 11:59pm. Use password KXOJ to secure your seats.

Don’t miss this chance to experience NEEDTOBREATHE in a way you’ve never heard before.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5700
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 236-0941 (voice/text the studio)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com
