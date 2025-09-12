NEEDTOBREATHE 3/5/26

NEEDTOBREATHE is bringing The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour to the Tulsa Theater on March 5, 2026. This one-night show will showcase the band’s biggest songs like Brother, Hard Love, and Something Beautiful in a stripped-down, intimate setting.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10am, but KXOJ listeners can jump in early with an exclusive pre-sale September 17 at 10am through September 18 at 11:59pm. Use password KXOJ to secure your seats.

Don’t miss this chance to experience NEEDTOBREATHE in a way you’ve never heard before.