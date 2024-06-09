KXOJ At Ranch Acres Baptist Church For VBS

Kick off the summer with an exciting event at Ranch Acres Baptist Church at 3143 S Jamestown Ave in Tulsa! Join Dave Weston and KXOJ as we broadcast live from 11a-1p on Saturday, June 15th. This Vacation Bible School (VBS) Kickoff Event promises a day filled with fun, food, and fantastic activities for the whole family. Here’s what’s planned:

Free Lunch: Enjoy delicious hot dogs, chips, and drinks on us!

Kid-Friendly Fun: Our awesome inflatables will keep the kids entertained for hours.

Special Prizes: Enter for a chance to win tickets to Silver Dollar City!

This is also the perfect time to register your kids for our upcoming Vacation Bible School, an unforgettable experience later this month.

Don’t miss out on this amazing event! We can’t wait to see you there!

RANCH ACRES BAPTIST CHURCH

2024 VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

AGES: KINDERGARTEN TO 6TH GRADE

SUNDAY, JUNE 23 – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 2024

6:00PM TO 8:30PM