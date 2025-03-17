Silver Dollar City Young Christian’s Weekend With We Are Messengers

Faith will be moving mountains this spring at Young Christians’ Weekend at Silver Dollar City, happening April 4-6. This inspiring event brings together youth groups from all over for a powerful weekend filled with worship, fellowship, and unforgettable experiences.

The weekend’s lineup features incredible performances from We Are Messengers, Austin French, Leanna Crawford, Thrive Worship, and The King Will Come. These artists will take the stage to deliver uplifting music that will ignite faith and bring the community together.

Beyond the music, attendees can participate in breakout sessions designed specifically for the next generation, providing meaningful discussions and spiritual growth. There will also be opportunities to connect with other youth groups, build friendships, and strengthen faith.

Of course, no trip to Silver Dollar City would be complete without the thrills! In between sessions and concerts, guests can experience the park’s record-breaking rides and attractions, making for a weekend that blends faith, fun, and excitement.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event. Mark your calendar, gather your group, and get ready for a weekend that will inspire and uplift you!