South Tulsa Baptist Church Family Fun Run

If you’re a runner…or would like some good outdoor family time, South Tulsa Baptist Church is hosting a 5k and Family Fun Run this Saturday. You’re invited back Sunday through Wednesday for the Tulsa Festival for Christ. Enjoy live music and an inspiring message nightly – September 19-22nd for this family-friendly, outdoor event. Grady Nichols opens the festival with live music on Sunday. For more info about the 5k Fun Run and Tulsa Festival for Christ, click here. It may be the Good News & encouragement you have been looking for.