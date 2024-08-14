Stars Go Dim Free Concert

Join New Heights Church Owasso in celebrating its 25th anniversary with an unforgettable evening of music and community! On Saturday, August 24th, head to Redbud Festival Park in Owasso for a special concert featuring Stars Go Dim.

The festivities kick off at 5 PM with a live broadcast by Gary Thompson & KXOJ, setting the perfect vibe for the night ahead. The concert itself begins at 7 PM, so be sure to bring your lawn chairs and settle in for a fantastic show.

Don’t miss out on this free event—it’s a celebration you won’t want to miss!