The Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and BBQ Cook-Off

Calling all cooks, chefs, and BBQ aficionados! The Exchange Club of Muskogee invites you to participate in the annual Chili and BBQ Cook-Off presented by Hood CPA’s, at Hatbox Field in Muskogee on May 12th and 13th! If you’ve got a hot, mild, or wild, recipe to serve up, sign up a team today at www.MuskogeeCookoff.com. You can take part in serving up some of the BEST award-winning Chili and Barbecue…benefiting kids charities. Corrale your cook team today and register for this year’s Chili and BBQ Cook-off in Muskogee. Click here to register: www.MuskogeeCookoff.com