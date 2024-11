Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughs and entertainment! Tim Hawkins, the renowned comedian, is coming to Victory Church for a live concert on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m., and you won’t want to miss out. Plus, if you act fast, you can save 20% on your purchase! Just use the code INSIDER at checkout when buying your tickets online. Mark your calendar, grab your tickets early, and prepare for a night filled with fun and laughter!