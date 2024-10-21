Trunk Of Treats At The Park Church Of Christ

Join Dave Weston & KXOJ for a fun-filled evening at Trunk of Treats on Sunday, October 27th, from 5-7 PM. This exciting family event will take place in the south parking lot of The Park Church Of Christ at 10600 E 96th Street in Tulsa, from 6-8 PM. Dozens of creatively decorated trunks will be offering candy to all the little trick-or-treaters. Kids aged 12 and under are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and join in on the Halloween fun! Plus, for children with dietary restrictions, special “Teal Pumpkin” prizes will be available, ensuring everyone can enjoy the evening.