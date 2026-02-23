Discover the Best in Home & Garden at the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show 2026

A cherished Tulsa tradition since 1949, the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show features the largest selection of home improvement and garden experts in Oklahoma! Showcasing over 400 exhibitors, with everything you need for your next home project, this is the premier home improvement event of the year!

From March 5th – 8th, the SageNet Center at Expo Square will host more than 400 exhibitors, offering the latest products, expert advice, and fresh ideas to inspire your next home project. This annual event is a one-stop destination for everything from home renovations to stunning landscaping solutions.

Attendees can enjoy live demonstrations and expert presentations on three dynamic stages, including the Family Stage, Cooking Stage, and Gardening Stage. This year’s theme, “Caring for Your Home & Community,” highlights the connection between home improvement and creating a positive impact in the neighborhood.

Whether you’re tackling a major remodel, planning a DIY project, or simply looking for inspiration, the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show is the ultimate event of the year.