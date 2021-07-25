The Tulsa Wedding Show is coming Sunday, August 1st. It’s the largest bridal fair in the region, normally featuring more than 90 exhibitors. On our show floor at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, you will find everything you need to craft a dream wedding. There are national department stores right next to local artisans, all ready to meet your needs, whether merchandise or services. What’s more, we have your entire timeline covered, from engagement to wedding to honeymoon. Every bride is automatically registered to win the Grand Prize: a complete ceremony outfit (up to $5,000 value). Includes a wedding gown, veil, slip, and jewelry.

Each and every bride receives a silicone Bride bracelet, a tote bag, and a magazine from Brides of Oklahoma, a gift card for a Symbolize It custom print (all while supplies last).