It only happens once this Spring…and we’ll be there. Join Gary Thompson at the Victory College Spring Open House this Thursday, April 13th…we’ll be there early from 7:30 to 9:30 to kick off this special day…get in on Chapel, lunch, check out everything on campus AND, there’s still time to register at Victory dot College…join us there, this Thursday from 7:30 to 9:30 am inside the Nex Gen Lobby on the South side of Victory Church, 77th & Lewis…with Victory College and KXOJ.