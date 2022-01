KXOJ is proud to welcome back, Winter Jam 2022, live at the BOK Center on February 12! Featuring Skillet, Tauren Wells, Colton Dixon, I Am They, and more. Join Jam Nation at jamtour.com

Tickets are only $10 at the door! No tickets are required!

Jam Nation Platinum Entry: 3:30 PM

Jam Nation Basic Entry: 4:00 PM

General Admission Entry: 5:00 PM

Pre-Show: 5:00 PM

Start Time: 6:00 PM