Winter Jam 2025 Returns to BOK Center – A Night of Unforgettable Music and Inspiration

Mark your calendars! On Friday, February 28th, 2025, Winter Jam is bringing its spectacular lineup of top Christian artists back to the BOK Center. Prepare for an electrifying night featuring performances by Skillet, Anne Wilson, Colton Dixon, KB, Newsong, and Micah Tyler. Plus, be inspired by special guest speaker Zane Black.

No need to worry about advance tickets—admission is just $15 at the door. Don’t miss out on this incredible event!