Awe Of God Tour with John Bevere & Kim Walker-Smith

Friday, May 19th at Victory Church, author and speaker John Bevere is joining forces with worship artist Kim Walker-Smith (“Seu Nome É Amor”, “Protector”, “Holy Spirit”, and “Throne Room”) for a powerful night of worship, teaching, and ministry. Running in tandem with the release of Bevere’s new book “The Awe of God”—which is included with your ticket and will be given to you upon arrival at the show—this tour is designed to help us rediscover the wonder and awesomeness of God so we can encounter his presence in an intimate, tangible way. Let’s join together and cry out to God for a unifying move of His Spirit in our cities and in our nation.

Register here for your chance to win a pair of tickets.