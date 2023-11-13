Buy Bixby is back and better than ever! Shop Local! Win Big! / $10,000 GRAND PRIZE! Find a Participating Business and shop during the Buy Bixby promotion. Get your tickets for your purchases. There is no limit to the number of tickets you can get from shopping locally at a participating merchant, increasing your chances of winning prizes. On December 11th, the ticket number for the grand prize winner of $10,000 will be announced at a live event. You do not need to be present to win, but you do need to be 18 or older. Watch the BuyBixby.com website and Facebook.com/BuyBixby for winning numbers selected for the holiday campaign.

Final Day to Collect Tickets: Thursday, December 7th

Buy Bixby Grand Finale: Monday, December 11th at 8:00 p.m.,

Location: Charley Young Event Park, following the Bixby Christmas Parade