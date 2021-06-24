Faith & Freedom Fest

LifePoint Fellowship in Kansas Oklahoma is proud to present Faith and Freedom Fest on, Saturday, July 3rd, with a free concert from Sidewalk Prophets, Seventh Day Slumber, and more! Faith and Freedom Fest has fun for the whole family starting at 2pm, Including bounce houses, Water Slides, and other family fun events, including a huge fireworks show after the concert. Enjoy delicious local food vendors and free watermelon! Don’t miss Faith and Freedom Fest presented by LifePoint Fellowship, Featuring a free concert from Sidewalk Prophets, Seventh Day Slumber, and more! It all happens Saturday, July 3rd at LifePoint Fellowship in Kansas OK!

Register below for your chance to win $100 to spend at the merchandise booth at the show!