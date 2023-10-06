Green Country Hot Air Balloon Festival

Gatesway Foundation, a non-profit Oklahoma agency providing specialized services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities (I/DD), has partnered with the City of Broken Arrow to return Green Country Balloon Festival to the community. With the help of Broken Arrow City Officials and Staff, planning is currently underway for the festival, celebrating Gatesway’s 60th Anniversary with Friends, families, and the community.

October 27th at 6pm, attendees will have the opportunity to see the evening skyline light up in an array of colors as our hot air balloons glow bright! Enjoy select retail and food trucks while basking in its glow.

October 28th from 7am to 8pm will be our main event under the direction of our Balloon Meister, Rodney Williams. Gates open at 7am. Come watch our balloons take to the skies as we open our gates.

Live entertainment and vendors of all varieties will fill the Events Park to allow for a festive day for families from near and afar! In honor of Ronnie Gates Halloween Birthday, all guests will experience a treat-filled day of fun for all ages. Head over to the kiddos play in our activity-filled kid zone. Face paint, balloon clowns, and exotic animal petting zoo! Did we forget to mention your own playground?

Yes, moms and dads can check out the adult area. Throw some axes, ride a mechanical bull, and shoot a bungee free throw to show the family your skills.

Come that evening for a second balloon glow as a precursor to your spooky night. Tethered balloons and helicopter rides will be offered on site, weather permitting.

Interested in a premier experience? Join our esteemed guest in the Gatesway Club. You can enjoy access to Hors D’oeuvres, a silent auction, and more! Grab your Gatesway Club Pass today! Limited spots are available.

This is a fun-filled event for the whole family with Live Entertainment and vendors of all varieties and both adult and kiddos fun zones. Get your tickets now.

Register here to win a family 4 pack of tickets.