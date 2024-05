The legendary Kirk Franklin, a 19-time GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and artist, is bringing The Reunion Tour to Oklahoma City on October 21st, at the Paycom Center. Joining him as co-headliners are esteemed peers and gospel music icons Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and The Clark Sisters. Kierra Sheard-Kelly will also join the tour as a special guest across all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 24th at 10am.

Register here to win a pair of tickets.