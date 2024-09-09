Pastor Appreciation Lunch Signup

First of all, thank you for all you do! We are excited that you will be joining us for our Pastor Appreciation Lunch at the Doubletree by Hilton at Warren Place on October 9th!

We’ve teamed up with First Bank of Owasso and Churches by Daniels to offer a great event to honor you! In addition to a delicious meal we’ll have gifts and door prizes including a pair of airline tickets for anywhere in the continental U.S., concert tickets, Branson getaways and more.

Our keynote speaker will be Dee Sokolosky, Chairman and CEO of First Bank Of Owasso who will encourage Pastors with a message entitled “Discovering the seeds God planted in your life”. Dave & Katie from the KXOJ Morning Show will be your hosts for the event and will share some “behind the scenes” stories from the KXOJ Morning Show while giving you a chance to win some fun prizes.

If you are signing yourself up as an ordained pastor of a local (KXOJ listening area) church, please use the form below. If you are nominating or signing up someone else, please use this link to do so.