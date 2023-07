Do you possess the knowledge and wit to conquer Gary’s tantalizing Tuesday Trivia challenge? If you do, then mark your calendars for every Tuesday afternoon to catch the remarkable Gary Thompson, and prepare yourself for the opportunity to claim an enticing prize—a delectable assortment of six cookies along with an exquisite cookie cutter, courtesy of the renowned Crumbl Cookies.

Don’t forget to visit Crumbl Cookies in Broken Arrow, Tulsa Hills, & Owasso.