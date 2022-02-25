Home
Concerts & Events

True Girl Pajama Party

Grab your favorite cozy onesie and a bag of popcorn – it’s time for the ultimate girls’ night at the True Girl Pajama Party, happening March 31st at the Mabee Center! Together you and your 7-12 year old daughter will make memories to last a lifetime without losing any sleep. The True Girl Pajama Party Tour tackles the issues of true beauty and discernment in the media. Through live music, a fashion show, interactive games, and practical Biblical teaching, the event brings moms and daughters closer to each other and closer to Jesus in a night they will always remember. They’ll leave reminded that they are fearfully and wonderfully made.

Register here for your chance to win a “Party In A Party”, which includes a suite for you and 15 of your friends!

Name(Required)
Newsletter
Stay InformedGet the latest news on concerts, contests and more

Sign up for the KXOJ Newsletter and we'll keep you up to date!

No thanks, I’m not interested!

X
X