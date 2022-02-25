Grab your favorite cozy onesie and a bag of popcorn – it’s time for the ultimate girls’ night at the True Girl Pajama Party, happening March 31st at the Mabee Center! Together you and your 7-12 year old daughter will make memories to last a lifetime without losing any sleep. The True Girl Pajama Party Tour tackles the issues of true beauty and discernment in the media. Through live music, a fashion show, interactive games, and practical Biblical teaching, the event brings moms and daughters closer to each other and closer to Jesus in a night they will always remember. They’ll leave reminded that they are fearfully and wonderfully made.

Register here for your chance to win a “Party In A Party”, which includes a suite for you and 15 of your friends!