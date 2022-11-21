Tulsa Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

The Tulsa Ballet is proud to bring you, The Nutcracker, December 9th – 23rd at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Come enjoy exciting new choreography, colorful costumes, larger-than-life moving sets and live accompaniment by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra! This story of a young girl’s magical journey on Christmas Eve, set in 19th century Germany features exciting choreography and plus breathtaking sets and costumes that will leave you spellbound. Don’t miss out, get your tickets today.

Register here for your chance to win a pair of tickets.