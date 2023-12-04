Tulsa Ballet’s The Nutcracker – Tulsa’s Favorite Holiday Tradition is coming, December 9th through the 23rd, with Matinee and Evening Performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Following two years of record-breaking box office success, Val Caniparoli’s and Ma Cong’s energetic and colorful production of the holiday classic will delight Tulsa audiences of all ages. Join us for this story of a young girl’s magical journey on Christmas Eve, set in 19th-century Germany. From the epic battle between the Nutcracker Prince’s army of toy soldiers and the Mouse King’s rodent minions to the enchanting land of the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Kingdom of Sweets, a cast of over 100 local children join the dancers of Tulsa Ballet to create a lifetime of memories. The Nutcracker is sponsored by The H.A. and Mary K. Chapman Charitable Foundations and the Suzanne and Jim Kneale Family Foundation.