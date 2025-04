Win Free Tickets to See Lauren Daigle Live in OKC!

Lauren Daigle is bringing her powerhouse vocals and inspiring music to the Zoo Amphitheatre on September 10th. And here’s the best part—KXOJ is giving you a chance to win free tickets! Entering is easy: just fill out the form, and you could be on your way to an unforgettable night of music. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity—enter now to win!