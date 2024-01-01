Win Tickets To PBR

PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will buck into Tulsa on January 19 & 20, and KXOJ has your shot at free tickets. For two nights only, more than 30 of the best bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness. For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2024 PBR Unleash The Beast schedule, visit PBR.com.

