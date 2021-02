KXOJ is proud to welcome Kari Jobe and the Blessing USA Tour, live at Victory Church on Thursday, May 6th, featuring special guest Cody Carnes. Tickets are on sale now, but KXOJ has the chance for you to win tickets for FREE! All you have to do is register below and you’ll be entered to win a pair of FREE tickets. It’s all from your friends at 94.1 KXOJ!

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Keep me updated on KXOJ contests and event!