Win Tickets To See The Tulsa Drillers

Baseball fans, rejoice! Baseball is finally back in full swing. And what better way to celebrate the return of America’s favorite pastime than by catching a Tulsa Drillers game live and in person?

To make it even better, we’re giving away family four-packs of tickets to an upcoming Tulsa Drillers game. That’s right – you and your family could be enjoying an exciting game at ONEOK Field for free! But that’s not all – the Tulsa Drillers are also hosting Bark In The Park this summer, so you can bring your furry friend along for the fun.

To enter for your chance to win, simply sign up below. We’ll randomly select winners all season long who will receive four tickets to a Tulsa Drillers game. It’s that easy!

One of the most popular events is Bark In The Park, where fans can bring their dogs to the game and enjoy special dog-friendly activities and giveaways. From doggie pools to frisbee games, Bark In The Park is a great way to spend a day at the ballpark with your furry best friend.

“Bark in the Park!” Bring your dog (on a leash and with papers) and sit in the outfield! Sponsored by; City Vet Hospital, City of Tulsa and Save Our Streams.

You could win tickets to one of the following games:

May 24th VS Northwest Arkansas

June 21st VS Northwest Arkansas

July 26th VS Springfield Cardinals

August 9th VS Amarillo Sod Poodles

August 30th VS Arkansas Travelers