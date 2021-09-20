Win Tickets To The Great Divorce at the PAC

The Fellowship For Performing Arts presents The Great Divorce. Enjoy C.S. Lewis’ mesmerizing fantasy about heaven, hell and the choice between them comes to life with Lewis’ signature wit, amazing actors, and dazzling, state-of-the-art stagecraft!

Lewis’ brilliantly drawn characters take a fantastical bus trip from hell to the outskirts of paradise. Each receives an opportunity to stay . . . or return to hell, forever divorced from heaven. The choice proves more challenging than imagined.

Sign up here for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets for the October 10th show.