Win Tickets To The Tulsa Ballet’s The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker

December 8-22, 2024

Tulsa’s holiday tradition returns! Tulsa Ballet’s The Nutcracker, which premiered in 2021, features exciting choreography, colorful costumes, larger-than-life moving sets, and live accompaniment by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra! The exciting choreography by Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong includes nods to the original story, with a setting in 19th century Germany, and special elements designed specifically for Tulsa including the beloved Golden Driller! Add breathtaking sets and costumes by designer Tracy Grant Lord, and this is a production sure to leave audiences spellbound. From the epic battle between the Nutcracker Prince and the Mouse King, to the enchanting appearance of the Sugarplum Fairy, The Nutcracker will become your family’s favorite holiday tradition!

PERFORMANCESRFORMANCES

MATINEE PERFORMANCES

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8 – 2:00PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14 – 2:00PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15 – 2:00PM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 – 2:00PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 – 2:00PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 – 12:00PM

EVENING PERFORMANCES

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 – 7:00PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14 – 7:00PM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 – 7:00PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 – 7:00PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 – 5:00PM

