Win Tickets To The Tulsa Wedding Show

Oklahoma’s premier Bridal Fair! The Tulsa Wedding Show, the region’s largest Bridal Show, is coming to the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel on Sunday, July 31st, featuring over 100 exhibitors. With this concentrated exposure to all that Eastern Oklahoma has to offer, you can literally “Plan Your Day in A Day” There are representatives from every size and category of wedding business, from large department stores to local specialty shops.

KXOJ is giving you the chance to go for free. Just sign up below for your chance to win 2 tickets. Winners will be picked on July 29th.