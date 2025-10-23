Win Tulsa Oilers Hockey Tickets

Looking for a fun night out in Tulsa? KXOJ is hooking you up with tickets to see the Tulsa Oilers in action at the BOK Center!

Whether you’re a die-hard hockey fan or just looking for a great evening with friends or family, the Tulsa Oilers games are full of fast-paced action, big hits, and exciting goals. And the best part? You could win tickets through KXOJ!

Sign up now for your chance to win tickets to upcoming games. Don’t miss your shot to cheer on the Oilers live and experience the energy of the BOK Center firsthand.

From thrilling gameplay to fan experiences and giveaways, a night at a Tulsa Oilers game is more than just hockey—it’s a full-on event. Sign up, show up, and get ready to cheer the Oilers to victory!

Tickets, excitement, and unforgettable moments—sign up now to win!

Winners will be notified via email.

Sign up to win a family 4 pack of tickets to one of the following games:

Tuesday, October 28th – Kids Day Game – Puck drops at 10:35 AM

Saturday, December 20th – Free Sledge Ornament for the first 1000 fans

Saturday, January 31st – Free Hocky Stick Cooler Bag to the first 1000 fans