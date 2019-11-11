  • search
James Avery Christmas Stories

Think about one of your most memorable Christmas mornings. Maybe something funny happened, or something touching. Maybe your house was bursting at the seams with relatives. If you wrote a headline for that Christmas, what would it be?

KXOJ presents James Avery Christmas Stories and we want to hear your headlines. Send a text to 918-460-KXOJ with your name and your headline for your memorable Christmas. We’ll share them on the air and choose one winner every weekday to win a $50 gift card from James Avery or you could be our winner of a $250 gift card! You can text your headline to 918-460-KXOJ anytime.

The winning begins November 18th, from James Avery and 94.1, KXOJ.

*James Avery is not affiliated with station contests.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5700
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (voice/text the studio)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

