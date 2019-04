You love them on Duck Dynasty! Now they’re coming to Tulsa Tuesday, April 23rd to the Mabee Center! Phil, Miss Kay, Si, Al and Lisa of the A&E hit show Duck Dynasty will be sharing stories of their family, faith, and favorite pastimes! Event proceeds will benefit the Trimble Strong Foundation.

5:30 PM – VIP & TABLE GUEST DOORS

7:00 PM – MAIN EVENT DOORS

7:30 PM – MAIN EVENT