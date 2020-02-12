Are you the biggest Matthew West fan in Tulsa? If so we want your help! Matthew is coming by the KXOJ morning show on Thursday, February 20th to talk about his new CD BRAND NEW and we want you to help us interview him!

We’ll choose one listener co-host to ask Matthew questions on the air, listen to him play a song or two, get a photo and of course an autographed copy of the new CD!

Use the entry form below to tell us why you are the biggest Matthew West fan in Tulsa! We’ll announce a winner on Monday the 17th, so enter now.

Then, everyone should tune in on Thursday, February 20th to hear Matthew West on the morning show with Dave & Katie on 94.1, KXOJ.



