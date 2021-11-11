Christmas in Bixby

We’ve teamed up with Bixby for lots of Christmas fun this holiday season.

First, you can win $10,000 when you shop in Bixby! Find a Participating Business and shop during the Buy Bixby promotion. Get your tickets for your purchases. There is no limit to the number of tickets you can get from shopping locally at a participating merchant, increasing your chances of winning prizes. On December 11th, the ticket number for the grand prize winner of $10,000 will be announced at a live event. You do not need to be present to win, but you do need to be 18 or older. Watch the BuyBixby.com website and Facebook.com/BuyBixby for winning numbers selected for the holiday campaign.

On December 4th, join us for the Lights On Celebration from 5-7pm downtown. This is when the Christmas lights officially come on for the Bixby Winter Wonderland. The ceremony is from 5-7pm at Charlie Young Event Park. Get details at https://bixbyswinterwonderland.com/

On December 11th, take in the sites and sounds of the Bixby Christmas Parade, where you might just spot KXOJ in the parade. Then on December 18th, join us for a free Christmas concert with the band UNSPOKEN. All of those details are right here.

It’s going to be a fun Christmas season in Bixby this year.