Camp Electric Giveaway

Camp Electric is a summer camp for creatives founded by TobyMac and happening in Nashville Tennessee this summer! KXOJ is giving you a chance to WIN a free trip to camp including round-trip airfare and camp expenses! To win, listen for the Camp Electric Keyword every weekday March 20th through April 1st and text it to 918-203-4013 to qualify! Win for yourself or win for a family member or friend- the prize includes round-trip airfare and all camp fees, room and board.

Camp Electric’s mission is to creatively inspire, in an entertaining cutting edge environment, the next generation of students to use their talents to glorify God. Thus, training students to become servants who worship the Creator more than the creation.

Want to save $100 on Camp Registration? Use our discount code NASHVILLE when you sign up at campelectric.com