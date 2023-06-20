Casting Crowns 10/19

The Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour: A Live Symphony Experience

Prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary talent of multi-platinum-selling Grammy winners, Casting Crowns, as they embark on their highly anticipated fall tour as it makes a stop at the Mabee Center on Thursday, October 19th. Celebrating two decades of remarkable success, The Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour promises an unforgettable night of worship and inspiration. For the first time ever, Casting Crowns will be joined by a live symphony on this special anniversary tour.

Tickets go on-sale Friday June 23rd, but you can get in on the KXOJ pre-sale on Wednesday, June 21st starting at 10am and ending Thursday, June 22nd at 10pm. Just use the password: TWENTY.

This one-of-a-kind concert experience will feature the band’s chart-topping hits from their acclaimed album, “Healer,” including the emotionally stirring “Scars In Heaven” and the empowering anthem “Crazy People.” Additionally, concert-goers will be treated to a vast array of beloved songs from Casting Crowns’ extensive 20-year repertoire. Brace yourself for timeless classics such as “Only Jesus,” “Nobody,” “Praise You In This Storm,” and “East To West,” among many others.