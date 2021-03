Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, A Night Under The Stars tour Saturday, April 30th, at Fair Meadows Infield at Expo Square. This will be a LIVE and in-person Drive-In Concert and a night like no other – offering messages of hope and worshiping together Under The Stars, in a fun, safe environment. Tickets are sold by the car and are on sale NOW. Grab your friends and family, bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy a night of LIVE music and fun with Casting Crowns.