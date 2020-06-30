Casting Crowns Drive-In Theater Tour

CASTING CROWNS LIVE IN PERSON IN TULSA!

Get ready for the return of Casting Crowns and The Drive-In Theater Tour, live at the Admiral Twin Drive-in on Thursday, July 16th. This is a live concert experience. Tickets on sale now on a PER CAR BASIS (limit of 6 people per car). Gates open at 7:30 pm. Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome but you must stay within your allocated parking space. Please observe social distance guidelines for the health of all fans.

WIN “CARLOAD” TICKETS ON KXOJ!

Starting Monday, July 6, Dave & Katie will be giving away carload tickets to Casting Crowns every morning. Stay tuned to learn how to play along and win on the radio, July 6-10!

PREFER TO GUARANTEE YOUR SPOT?

Click below to secure your tickets now before they’re gone!



