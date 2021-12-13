Casting Crowns March 25

KXOJ welcomes Casting Crownswith special guests We Are Messengers and Jonathon Traylor to the Mabee Center on Friday night, March 25th. A special pre-sale for KXOJ listeners happens on December 15th-16th with the special code HEALER. General public tickets go on sale December 17th at 10am. Purchase tickets online or in person at the Mabee Center Box Office, or charge by phone 918-495-6000.

CASTING CROWNS

Prolific, chart-topping CCM group Casting Crowns has achieved sales milestones with more than 12 million albums sold. Additionally, they have received numerous RIAA certifications: one RIAA 2x multi-Platinum® album, five RIAA Platinum albums, two RIAA Platinum DVDs, seven RIAA Gold® albums, four Gold DVDs, five RIAA Platinum singles, and 12 RIAA Gold digital singles. The band has also been honored with four American Music Awards, a GRAMMY Award® for their 2005 album Lifesong, and eight additional GRAMMY Award nominations. In addition, the group has garnered 18 GMA Dove Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and 13 total Billboard Music Award nominations.

The group’s 2018 release, Only Jesus, was met with astonishing success and response. Generating RIAA Gold Certifications for the No. 1 songs “Only Jesus” and “Nobody,” the album also produced two No. 1 radio singles (including the group’s 15th career No. 1 radio single) a GRAMMY nomination, a 2019 Dove Award, two 2020 Dove Award nominations, and two Billboard Music Awards nominations for “Top Christian Album” and “Top Christian Song” (“Nobody” ft. Matthew West). The impact of this album almost three years later includes more than 290 million streams life to date.

Casting Crowns’ seven band members all remain active in student ministry and tour according to their local church commitments. For more information, visit castingcrowns.com.

WE ARE MESSENGERS

We Are Messengers has 206 million on-demand streams, 360 million global streams, and boasts six Top 5 and ten Top 10 Christian Airplay hits with “Image of God,” “Power,” “Maybe It’s Ok,” “Magnify,” “Point To You,” “Love,” “Everything Comes Alive,” “God With Us,” “This Is Jesus” and “From Heaven To Earth (Joy To The World).” The band’s last album, Power, featured the award-winning self-acceptance anthem, “Maybe It’s Ok,” which was hailed as “air to a drowning man” by Rawckus Magazine, and “potent, effective and liberating” by Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global. We Are Messengers’ brand new album, Wholehearted, released Oct. 15, 2021, featuring the band’s brand new No. 1 radio single, “Come What May.” The band has played for a live audience of over 2 million people across 40 states and 5 countries, including selling out shows in the Netherlands, England, and lead vocalist Darren Mulligan’s native Ireland. The Dove-nominated group joined TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour in early 2021, and hits the road on Casting Crowns’ Healer Tour in the spring of 2022. For more information, visit wearemessengersmusic.com.

JONATHAN TRAYLOR

Jonathan Traylor signals the coming of a new generation of faith music—an authentic melting pot of Worship, Christian and Gospel influences, marked by captivating songs and anchored by a heartfelt passion for ministry. The Dallas-raised performer is a world-class singer/songwriter, producer, musician and dancer who grew up listening to pioneering gospel influences Kirk Franklin and Tye Tribbett, and was inspired by their ability to use contemporary sounds and high-energy stage performances to infuse the culture with the message of the Gospel. His debut project on Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG, The Unknown, released in 2020. For more information, visit jonathantraylormusic.com.