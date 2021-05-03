Castle Muskogee Renaissance Festival

25th Annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival – Six Weekends of Merriment!

MAY 1ST – JUNE 6TH The Castle invites one and all to join the festivities of the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival! Step back into 1569 England to experience the royal quest for knighthood, a full-contact Jousting Tournament, Birds of Prey exhibitions and travelling Acrobats! Each weekend, her Majesty will declare a theme to honor the visiting Kings. We look forward to celebrating the joyous return of the festival this upcoming month of May. The patrons of Castleton have been sorely missed through this year of plague. The Castle has updated protocols to ensure your safety, so that we may convene and commence in merriment once again. HUZZAH!

Saturdays & Sundays: May 1st-June 6th, plus Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st, 10:30am-6pm

For more information on discounts & purchasing online tickets: http://okcastle.com

HOURS OF OPERATION:

10:30 AM – 6:00 PM

