CeCe Winans May 3rd

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans will be in Tulsa on her wildly popular Believe For It tour May 3rd at Victory Church. With 15 Grammy Awards, 31 Grammy Nominations, 23 Dove Awards and 15 Stellar Awards, this will be a night of worship and songs you’ll never forget. CeCe will perform many of her biggest songs from over her career as well as some of her more recent songs impacting the church like “Believe For It”, “Greatness of God” and “Never Lost”. This night will bring together church, community, and friends for a special live, full-band experience, fans have been anticipating for over 10 years!